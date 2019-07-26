SD statistics show fatal accidents down by about half in 2019 compared to 2018

Seven months in to 2019 and current statistics show there’s been about half the number of fatal traffic accidents in South Dakota as there was last year at this time.

South Dakota Office of Highway Safety director Lee Axdahl says so far there have been 35 fatal crashes and 38 deaths this year compared to 56 fatal crashes and 71 deaths at this point last year.

Axdahl says there’s been a significant decrease in the number of alcohol and speed related fatalities.

Road construction may cause a trip to take longer than expected. Leave in plenty of time to arrive at your destination. You can check for construction along your anticipated route by going to www.safetravelusa.com/sd, by calling 511 or by using the 511 mobile app.