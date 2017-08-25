SD State Treasurer to Return to State Fair

PIERRE SD – The State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division will set up a booth at State Fair to return unclaimed property to the rightful owners. At the State Fairgrounds- Expo Building 1060 3rd St SW, Huron, SD

Thursday August 31, 2017 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Friday September 1, 2017 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Saturday September 2, 2017 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday September 3, 2017 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Monday September 4, 2017 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

The State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division will attend State Fair to return unclaimed funds to South Dakotans.

Unclaimed property refers to accounts in financial institutions, businesses and government agencies that have had no activity for three years or longer.

Currently, the Unclaimed Property Division is holding over $379 million in unclaimed funds. This year alone we have already given back over $27 million. The state holds the money in a custodial capacity until the money can be returned to the rightful owners.

“Our goal is to put money back into the hands of South Dakotans,” Treasurer Rich Sattgast said. “That money ultimately makes its way into our economy which is good for our state.”

To check for unclaimed property, visit www.sdtreasurer.gov or call the unclaimed property hotline at 1-866-357-2547 to talk to an unclaimed property representative directly.