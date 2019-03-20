SD State Seal added to majority whip office in DC

Last week, the state seal of South Dakota was added to the ceiling of Sen. John Thune’s (R-S.D.) majority whip office. This carries on a tradition that the occupant of the Republican whip office add his or her home state’s seal to the space. The South Dakota state seal was hand-painted by staff in the Architect of the Capitol’s office, which is responsible for maintaining and preserving the Capitol building for the American people.

“There’s a neat history that comes with the office of the majority whip,” said Thune. “Each office holder here has the opportunity to be able to add his state’s seal, a hand-painted state seal, on the ceiling of this very ornate and beautiful office. The office of the Architect of the Capitol is responsible for maintaining the Capitol, and they’re just very talented. They do hard work every day, making sure that our nation’s Capitol is a place that people from all over the country can have an opportunity to come and visit and enjoy. It’s a great privilege and honor to represent South Dakota here in the United States Senate and in this office. This is their building, and now we will have a permanent piece of South Dakota that will forever stay in this beautiful room in our nation’s Capitol.”