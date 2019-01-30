SD State Fair Adds Brothers Osborne to Grandstand

The South Dakota State Fair and C&B Operations are proud to welcome

Brothers Osborne to the SD State Fair grandstand on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Brothers Osborne have been climbing the country music charts since their debut in 2013

with hits like “Stay a Little Longer,” “It Ain’t My Fault,” and “Shoot Me Straight.” Their

debut album, “Pawn Shop,” was released in 2016 and has been certified US Gold,

climbing to the number three spot on the country charts. Last spring, they released their

follow up album, “Port Saint Joe” which has climbed to a number two status on the

country charts, and they have no intention of stopping any time soon. The duo has claimed the Country Music Association Vocal Duo of the Year Award the last

three years in a row, in addition to the Academy of Country Music Vocal Duo of the Year

Award, and several Grammy nominations. “Having won Vocal Duo of the Year, Brothers Osborne completes this year’s strong trio of

grandstand musical headliners,” said Peggy Besch, SD State Fairgrounds manager.

“Their style of music pairs well with the fair! It’ll be a great night in the grandstand.” A pre-sale on VIP tickets will begin May 21, followed by backrest holders on June 3 and

June 6 for Friends of the Fair. General public ticket sales will begin June 10. The 2019 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 2. Channel Seeds Preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 28. This year’s theme is “There’s No Time Like Fair Time.” For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.