SD Sports Hall of Fame Inductions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting the 2019 Class on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Tickets will go on sale March 4 and run through April 24. All tickets are being handled exclusively by Dakota Sports in Sioux Falls. Their phone number is (605)-332-2131 or 1-800-888-2193. Cost of tickets is $40 for adults ($50 after April 24th) and $20 for high school and younger. Inductees include Ron Lenz (Sports Information Director-SDSU), Steve Keuter (Sioux Falls O’Gorman football), Jay Hennies (prep basketball coach and USD player), Chad Greenway (high school, college & pro football), Barb Felderman (SD Tech basketball), Mandy Koupal (high school & college basketball), Kim Fordham Lien (track), Mark Ellis (baseball), and Wayne Carney (coach and Executive Director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association).