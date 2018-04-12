SD Sports Hall of Fame Banquet Cancelled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Due to the expected poor weather conditions on Saturday, the 2018 South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame Banquet, scheduled for Saturday in Sioux Falls, has been canceled. Those slated for induction this year will be inducted at the 2019 banquet.

Among the 16 who were to be inducted this year were two longtime professional athletes (Chad Greenway and Mark Ellis), the winningest football coach in state football history (Steve Kueter), and one of the best female basketball players the state ever produced (Mandy Koupal). Others being inducted include Wayne Carney, Barb Felderman, Kim Fordham-Lien, Jay Hennies, Ron Lenz, and Dale Weber.

“Legends” inductees include Blanche Barnum, Clare Ekeland, Floyd Farrand, Gus Kolb, OB Phillips and Harry Prendergast. The South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame was established by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association in 1968 and is now an independent non-profit organization.