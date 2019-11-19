SD soybean harvest catches up, corn harvest still well behind average

For the week ending November 17, 2019, there were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 0 short, 74 adequate, and 26 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 70 adequate, and 29 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 27 fair, 45 good, and 19 excellent. Corn harvested was 53 percent, well behind 80 last year and 91 for the five-year average.

Soybeans harvested was 95 percent, near 98 last year and 99 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 20 fair, 61 good, and 16 excellent.

Sorghum harvested was 75 percent, behind 84 last year and 92 average.

Sunflowers harvested was 49 percent, behind 62 last year, and well behind 83 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 18 fair, 51 good, and 27 excellent.