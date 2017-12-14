SD Snowmobile Trails Open Tomorrow

PIERRE, S.D. – Snowmobile trails in South Dakota open tomorrow (Dec. 15).

Black Hills trails manager Shannon Percy says the the majority of trails are in poor condition because the Black Hills have not yet received much snow. East River trails will see minimal grooming by opening day as they’ve also received little snow.

Percy encourages snowmobilers to pick up a 2018 trail map because a number of re-routes occur to the trail system each year and having a current map helps avoid trespassing.

A $20 snowmobile motorcycle trail pass is available for residents who use a motorcycle conversion kit. Those permits can be picked up at the Black Hills Trails office in Lead, 605.584.3896, or at Farm Island Recreation Area in Pierre, 605.773.7885.

The snowmobile season runs until March 31.

Snowmobile trail maps can be picked up at various businesses along the trails. Riders can request a copy by calling 605.584.3896 or 605.773.7885.

Trail condition updates are posted to Twitter accounts dedicated to both the Black Hills and the East River trails (twitter.com/SDsnowBHills and twitter.com/SDsnowEast).

South Dakota’s Snowmobile Trails Program is entirely self-sufficient. The program receives no general tax fund dollars. The program relies on snowmobile registration fees, fuel tax reimbursement and a 4 percent initial registration tax on the purchase price of snowmobiles.