SD Sec. of State’s Voter Information Portal Has Sample Ballots, Other Election Day Details

If you’re wondering what your ballot will look like when you go to the polls on Tuesday (June 5)–or absentee vote ahead of time– the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website can help.

Sec. Shantel Krebs says voters can see a sample ballot and review other information at the department’s Voter Information Portal.

Krebs says voters must provide a photo identification Card when voting. If a voter does not have a photo ID, they must be given the option to sign a personal identification affidavit and vote a regular ballot.

The Democrat primary election ballot is open to registered Democrats and registered Independents or those with No Party Affiliation. Republicans have a closed primary so only registered Republicans are allowed to vote on a Republican ballot.

All registered voters in South Dakota including those registered as Libertarian, Constitution, Independents, No Party Affiliation and Other will be eligible for a ballot during the 2018 primary election due to Constitutional Amendment Y creating a Non-Political ballot statewide.

Acceptable forms of photo ID at voting locations include:

• a South Dakota driver’s license or nondriver identification card,

• a passport or an identification card issued by an agency of the United States government,

• a tribal identification card; or

• a current student identification card issued by a high school or an accredited institution of higher education, including a university, college, or technical school, located within the State of South Dakota.