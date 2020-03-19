SD Retailers: Food and sanitary product supply chain remains in tact

The South Dakota Retailers Association is assuring consumers the supply chain for food and sanitary supplies remains intact and businesses are taking extra precautions to minimize the impact of COVID-19.

Executive director Nathan Sanderson says ample supplies of food, cleaning products and sanitary items exist, even if some store shelves are temporarily empty. He says the process of delivering inventory from warehouses to retail stores takes time and businesses are taking extra precautions to clean and sanitize prior to restocking shelves.

South Dakota businesses are also working hard to take care of their customers and employees. Sanderson says actions taken include implementing enhanced cleaning regimens, offering bottled beverages instead of drink stations and providing single-use table covers. Others are temporarily limiting the number of customers in their establishments, offering curbside pick-up or providing free delivery.