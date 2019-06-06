SD Retailers Association wants your story to celebrate National Donut Day tomorrow

The South Dakota Retailers Association and the South Dakota Sheriffs Association are recognizing National Donut Day tomorrow (June 7).

SDRA executive director Nathan Sanderson says great food brings communities together. He says bakeries and donut shops are often local favorites– for residents and law enforcement officers. 🙂

The South Dakota Retailers Association wants to hear about your favorite donut stop. Visit the South Dakota Retailers Association Facebook tomorrow to share your donut story.

Picture 1: Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom with his favorite bacon donut.

Picture 2: SDRA Executive Director Nathan Sanderson.