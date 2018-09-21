SD Receives Additional Grant Funding to Continue Opioid Prevention and Treatment Services

“We know people can recover with effective treatment,” said state Department of Social Services Secretary Lynne Valenti. “This money will help us build capacity for opioid treatment services in our state.”

DSS partnered with the Department of Health and the Opioid Abuse Advisory Committee to develop a strategic plan to strengthen South Dakota’s capacity to prevent misuse and abuse of opioids and guide grant efforts. The primary areas of the plan are prevention and early identification along with treatment and recovery.

South Dakota’s State Opioid Response grant will expand upon infrastructure and capacity built through the previous grant to support increased access to medication-assisted treatment, life-saving naloxone distribution, telehealth access to care and workforce development and training.

“The primary areas of focus with the second round of funding will be prevention, intervention and access to treatment along with the development of peer supports,” said Secretary Valenti.

An estimated 28,500 individuals are projected to be served by the project through training, the provision of treatment and/or peer recovery support services, and/or through connection/referral to community-based resources and providers.

For more information about behavioral health services, please contact DSS Division of Behavioral Health at 605-773-3123, or online at dss.sd.gov/behavioralhealth/.