SD Public Safety Sec. says executive order challenges law enforcement agencies to make changes to get better

The leader of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety was in Washington, DC, this week and witnessed Pres. Trump’s signing of an executive order to improve policing in the United States.

Secretary Craig Price is a commissioner on the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice. He says the executive order encourages agencies to look at how they do things and see where they can get better.

Price says the executive order will help provide consistency across the country.

The Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice was established in October to conduct a system-wide, comprehensive review of the criminal justice system and develop a strategic plan to provide guidance to federal, state, local and tribal governments.

Photo above: SD Sec. of Public Safety Craig Price, Chief Steven Casstevens of the Buffalo Grove Police Department in Illinois and also the President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch.