SD Power Outage Update: Governor Daugaard Declares a State of Emergency

SOUTH DAKOTA – On Monday, South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard used the state’s Emergency Management law to declare a state of emergency. This declaration will help facilitate the movement of out-of-state crews into South Dakota to aid with electric power restoration at electric cooperatives hardest-hit by the Dec. 25 winter storm.

Twenty-five workers from Iowa electric cooperatives and 10 workers from Minnesota electric cooperatives will begin arriving at the hardest-hit electric cooperatives on Tuesday. This is in addition to 40 workers from eight in-state cooperatives which started arriving at five cooperatives on Monday. These 75 workers are in addition to the nearly 180 employees working at the hardest-hit cooperatives.

Electric cooperatives throughout western South Dakota and the northern half of the state continue to experience outages incurred in Christmas Day storms which brought blizzard, strong winds, freezing rains and even lightning strikes to the state. A handful of cooperatives were able to restore power to their members and are sending crews and equipment on to help restore power elsewhere in the state.

On Monday evening, 12 cooperatives were reporting outages to 13,750 South Dakota co-op members’ homes and businesses.

At least seven other cooperatives had also experienced outages in the storm but were able to make repairs by Monday afternoon.

Cooperatives are advising it may be several days before power is restored into all areas.

The storm has also affected cooperatives’ transmission suppliers, which bring electricity to local substations.

East River Electric Power Cooperative, headquartered in Madison, S.D., has damage in northeastern South Dakota from the Watertown and Clear Lake area north to the North Dakota border. Otter Tail Power Company, an investor-owned utility, is also having problems in the area, which in turn is affecting East River. Western Area Power Administration lines are also affected in the Summit area.

EREPC continues to assess the damage, but is aware of at least 310 transmission structures damaged in the storm.

For information on outages at electric cooperatives in the state, go to https://outages.sdrea.coop/ outages/maps

South Dakota’s 28 distribution cooperatives provide electricity in each of the state’s 66 counties and serve more than 120,000 South Dakota homes, farms/ranches and businesses. South Dakota’s electric cooperatives maintain more than 68,000 miles of distribution and transmission line and employ more than 960 people.