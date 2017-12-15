SD Officials Warn Consumers of Fictitious Pierre-based Auto Transport Company

SD Attorney General Marty Jackley and Department of Revenue Secretary Andy Gerlach are warning consumers to be aware of a fictitious auto transport company by the name of Quay Shipping that claims to be physically located in Pierre.

Jackley says the scam targets people buying vehicles via private sale and looking for a shipping company to make the delivery. The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office has received several calls from victims outside of the state who have hired this company and some have lost thousands of dollars. Jackley says Quay Shipping has no physical presence in Pierre and the purported address does not exist.

The scam website initially posted was www.quayshipping.com. This webpage has been shut down, but a new website is now showing up at www.quayshippingltd.com. All indications show that these sites are originating out of country.

The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s motor vehicle division has received inquiries regarding the legitimacy of several vehicle titles displayed by this website. The department urges consumers to take caution when reviewing titles associated with this website. If you have questions regarding the legitimacy of a South Dakota vehicle title, contact the motor vehicle division by phone at 605-773-3541.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam is encouraged to contact the Consumer Protection Division in their state.