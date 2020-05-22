SD now at 50 COVID-19 related deaths
Today’s (May 21) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows two new COVID-19 related deaths in the state since yesterday. They were residents of Minnehaha and Pennington counties.
To date, in South Dakota:
- currently active cases– 1057
- currently hospitalized– 91
- recovered– 3145
- total positive tests– 4250
- total negative tests– 27,051
- ever hospitalized– 342
- deaths– 48
The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.
Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:
Brule–
Buffalo– 5 (up 2)
Campbell–
Corson– 4
Dewey–
Edmunds–
Faulk– 1
Gregory–
Haakon–
Hand– 1
Hughes– 17 (13 recovered)
Hyde– 1
Jones–
Lyman– 10 (up 1. 3 recovered)
McPherson– 1
Mellette–
Potter–
Stanley– 9 (7 recovered)
Sully– 1
Todd– 17 (10 recovered)
Tripp– 2
Walworth– 5
Ziebach– 1