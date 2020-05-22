SD now at 50 COVID-19 related deaths

Today’s (May 21) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows two new COVID-19 related deaths in the state since yesterday. They were residents of Minnehaha and Pennington counties.

To date, in South Dakota:

currently active cases– 1057

currently hospitalized– 91

recovered– 3145

total positive tests– 4250

total negative tests– 27,051

ever hospitalized– 342

deaths– 48

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 5 (up 2)

Campbell–

Corson– 4

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 17 (13 recovered)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 10 (up 1. 3 recovered)

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 9 (7 recovered)

Sully– 1

Todd– 17 (10 recovered)

Tripp– 2

Walworth– 5

Ziebach– 1