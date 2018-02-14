SD National Guard Honors Harding with Williamson Militiaman Award

The South Dakota National Guard has honored Pierre mayor Steve Harding for his community leadership.

Harding, a retired Colonel who now serves as the deputy secretary of the South Dakota Department of Military, was recently given the Williamson Militiaman Award. Established in 1987 by Maj. Gen. Ronald F. Williamson, the award recognizes an individual who exemplifies the spirit of the citizen-Soldier or Airman as shown by their community leadership, their support of the National Guard and the defense of the country.

Harding served in uniform for over 34 years beginning with his 1970 enlistment in the South Dakota Army National Guard.

In November of 2009 he was appointed as deputy secretary of the South Dakota Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, and stayed with the Department of the Military when the agency was split by executive order into two separate departments shortly after Gov. Daugaard took office in January of 2011.

Past recipients of the award include: Former Adjutants General Phil Killey and Harold Sykora; former U.S. Senators Tom Daschle and Tim JohnsoJohnson; former Governors William Janklow and Michael Rounds; and current Governor Dennis Daugaard.