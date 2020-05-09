SD Mines Top Athletes of the Year Named

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota School of Mines athletics department recently honored its athletes with a virtual awards presentation, including Male and Female Athlete of the Year. Football running back Ahmad Thomas earned Male Athlete of the Year honors while Track and Field standout Erica Keeble was the Female Athlete of the Year. Lewis was a 1st Team All-Conference in the RMAC for the Hardrockers. He broke the South Dakota Mines season rushing record, finishing the year with 1,385 yards, which also tops the RMAC rushing rankings. Keeble finished the indoor season ranked third in the nation in the pole vault. Along the way she set a new RMAC record in the pole vault and equaled or bettered her 2019 school record 4 times during the 2020 season. She also ran on the school record setting 4x400m relay which broke the old records, both indoor and outdoors, by 6 seconds. Other year end award winners named at South Dakota Mines are: Male Leadership Award – Roger Nakagawa (Golf) Female Leadership Award – Anna Haugen (Women’s Basketball) Male Scholar Athlete of the Year – Kevin Ptak (Football and Track and Field) and Female Scholar Athlete of the Year – Margaret Thompson (Cross Country/Track and Field)

(gorocker.com)