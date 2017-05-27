SD Mines Hires Volleyball Coach

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Mines announced earlier this week the hiring of Jennifer Bolduc as the Hardrockers Head Volleyball Coach. Bolduc becomes the 10th volleyball coach in Hardrocker history and comes to Rapid City from the University of Illinois where she served as the Director of Volleyball Operations. She also has been an assistant coach at Miami of Ohio, Maryland-Baltimore Countyand Colorado State, her alma mater, as well as serving as a technical assistant for the United States Women’s Volleyball team. South Dakota Mines Athletic Director Joel Lukens made the announcement on Wednesday.