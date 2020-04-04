SD Mines First Year Head Coach Adjusting with COVID 19

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Charlie Flohr’s first year as the South Dakota School of Mines head football coach has had it’s quick changes. Flohr, like all Mines faculty, students and coaches, aren’t on campus these days because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, and he’s not even in town. Back in Maryville, Mo., during spring break where he was an assistant coach at Northwest Missouri State for 14 years, he was working to get his house sold, and the Mines shutdown came. Still, it’s business as (un)usual for the veteran college football coach as he begins his first season as a head coach with the Hardrockers. All of spring football coaching is done via electronics these days. It’s called Virtual Coaching and it is being done by computer only. It’s Flohr’s and his staff’s goal to do everything they normally would do in spring practices, except the actual physical practice. That will have to wait until fall drills begin. The Mines coaches put everything possible online, including the playbook, and what they are looking to install on offense, defense and special teams. Just like a normal spring season.

