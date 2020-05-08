SD Mines and BHSU Senior Track and Field Athletes Honored by RMAC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) is honoring seniors of the spring sports that were cancelled due to the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic. 6 women from Black Hills State were honored. They were mid distance runner Abbie Frederick, Hurdler Brittany Marosok. Hudler and Jumper Katie Campbell. Distance runner Nicole Allerdings. Sprinter and Hurdler Vanessa Clark and Hurler Zoe Langseth. South Dakota Mines had one athlete named to the team. She was Thrower Jayla Jarnigan.

-0-

The RMAC also honored seniors for the men’s track and field season that was cancelled due to the Pandemic. Black Hills State had 6 seniors honored. They included sprinter Brian Kjerstad, distance runners Clay Johnson and Jordan Thiesen. Hurdler and Jumper Seth Kovar, sprinter Taylor Hepp and Decathlon and heptathlon competitor Tristan Hepp. South Dakota Mines had 8 athletes on the honor team. They were distance runner Chase Wood, sprinter and jumper Darren Nissen. Thrower Jack Bartho IV. Distance runner Jacob Huber, middle distance runner Keven Ptak, sprinter Korder Cropsey, thrower Wesley Siebdrath and jumper Wyatt Kainz. To view the entire mens and womens track and field honor team from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, go the conference website www.rmacsports.org.