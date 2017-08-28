SD Media High School Volleyball Poll

YANKTON, S.D. – Here is the South Dakota Media Prep Volleyball Poll for the week of Aug. 28, 2017. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking CLASS AA 1. Harrisburg (18) 2-0 102 1 2. Mitchell (4) 6-0 87 3 3. Aberdeen Central 2-1 48 4 4. S.F. O’Gorman 4-1 38 RV 5. S.F. Lincoln 4-1 19 RV RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Stevens 3-2, Huron 3-2, S.F. Roosevelt 1-5, Washington 2-3 CLASS A 1. Dakota Valley (20) 2-0 103 1 2. S.F. Christian (2) 1-0 85 2 3. Madison 1-1 44 3 4. Miller 1-0 32 t4 5. Parker 1-0 31 t4 RECEIVING VOTES: Sioux Valley 2-0, West Central 1-0 CLASS B 1. Northwestern (21) 6-0 104 1 2. Chester Area (1) 1-0 78 2 3. Warner 1-0 70 3 4. Sully Buttes 3-0 32 RV 5. Hanson 3-0 13 RV RECEIVING VOTES: Ethan 2-1, Arlington 2-3, Harding County 1-0

