SD Media High School Volleyball Poll

YANKTON, S.D. – Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 22, 2018. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

1. R.C. Stevens (6) 28-1 57 2

2. O’Gorman (5) 24-5 56 1

3. S.F. Washington (2) 25-4 43 3

4. Watertown 19-5 26 4

5. Huron 14-6 12 5

Also Receiving Votes: Mitchell (13-7)

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (12) 25-8 64 1

2. Miller (1) 25-2 53 2

3. McCook Central-Montrose 21-3 38 4

4. Winner 23-3 20 3

5. St. Thomas More 29-5 10 RV

Also Receiving Votes: Wagner (25-4) 9, Hill City (28-6) 1

Note: Elk Point-Jefferson, ranked fifth last week, did not receive a vote

Class B

1. Northwestern (13) 31-2 65 1

2. Warner 29-2 52 2

3. Chester Area 21-5 39 3

4. Faith 25-1 17 5

5. Ethan 23-5 13 4

Also Receiving Votes: Burke (25-6) 4, Philip (23-5) 3, Arlington (20-6) 2