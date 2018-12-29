SD may end 2018 with fewer roadway fatalities than in 2017, but it’ll be close

With just over three days to go until the end of 2018, there have been six few roadway fatalities in South Dakota this year than there was in 2017.

State Department of Public Safety public information officer Tony Mangan says the trend is going the right way.

He says the causes of fatal accidents are the same year after year.

Mangan is hoping there won’t be any fatalities in the final days of 2018.

Preliminary numbers show 123 roadway fatalities this year, compared to 129 in 2017, 116 in 2016, 134 in 2015, 136 in 2014 and 135 in 2013.