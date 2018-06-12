SD Legislature Special Education Interim Study Committee to Meet Tomorrow in Pierre

The Extraordinary Cost Fund for Special Education Interim Study Committee meets tomorrow (Wed.) in Pierre.

The committee is tasked with examining the increased need for special education and related services in the state’s schools and determining how to adequately fund those services.

Committee chair District 24 representative Mary Duvall of Pierre says committee members have a variety of experience that will be helpful.

Duvall says being the committee’s first meeting, the agenda revolves around laying the groundwork for future agendas.

The meeting starts at 8:30am in Room 362 of the State Capitol. The public is welcome to attend or watch online on the Legislature Research Council’s website.

District 24 senator Jeff Monroe is also on the Extraordinary Cost Fund for Special Education Interim Study Committee.