SD Legislative Research Council small in numbers, big in production

South Dakota’s Legislative Research Council has the smallest legislative staff in the nation– 27 full-time employees– but they turn in some big numbers.

During the 2019 Legislative Session, LRC staff handled 902 draft requests for bills, commemorations and resolutions. Of those requests, 584 were introduced and acted upon by legislators. LRC staff analyzed 36 agency budgets and supported the legislature in setting the state’s $4.86 billion FY20 budget through 190 individual motions; they also staffed 376 committee meetings during the 40-day session.

To further assist South Dakota’s citizen legislature, part-time employees are hired annually during the session. This year, 35 temporary staff members were added including House and Senate front desk and chamber staff, a Legislative Page advisor, documents clerk, office assistant, text editor and secretaries who staff the legislative committees.

Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert says having a non-partisan staff supporting legislators ensures a level playing field in terms of information and guidance and allows both republicans and democrats to come to the table prepared to discuss issues and take action.