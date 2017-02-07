SD Lawmakers Kill Bill on Home-School Access to Activities

  • Home > 
February 7, 2017

 

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota legislative committee has voted 10-5 to kill a bill that would have allowed home-schooled children to participate in public school activities without school board approval. Current law allows districts to decide whether to allow home-schoolers to participate. Opponents of the bill argued at Monday’s meeting that that’s good enough. The bill’s sponsor cited former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow as a success story due to Florida’s law.


