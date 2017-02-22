SD Lawmakers Advance Concealed Carry Bills to Both Chambers

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Two nearly identical bills aiming to eliminate penalties for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit in South Dakota are moving forward in both the House and Senate.

The Senate bill cleared a panel hearing Tuesday 5-2 after its companion passed through a House committee last week. Lawmakers have to take up the two bills by Thursday, which is the deadline for proposals to advance through their chamber of origin.

The House bill could have an easy time passing Senate committee because its complement was rapidly approved there.

If passed, people eligible for concealed carry would no longer need a permit. There would still be background checks for sales. Gov. Dennis Daugaard doesn’t support the bill, but a veto override is possible.