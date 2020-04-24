SD Labor Market Information Center Remains Open

The Department of Labor and Regulation’s Labor Market Information Center (LMIC) continues to operate remotely to provide workforce data, answer information requests and collect statistical surveys.

“Many online career exploration activities and planning resources are available to students of all ages, parents and educators,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “Anyone can download and print these materials at no cost, and they would be a great addition to at-home lesson plans.”

South Dakota employers have recently been contacted by the U.S. Department of Labor to participate in ongoing statistical surveys conducted in cooperation with LMIC. Data responses are important and will be held in strict confidence and used only for statistical purposes.

“Without employers’ responses, we can’t provide timely and quality workforce statistics,” said Secretary Hultman. “This information will be especially important in the coming months as we monitor COVID-19’s economic impact on our labor market.”

Labor market statistics are being kept up to date, with most data sets and all career information resources available at dlr.sd.gov/lmic. This includes occupational wages, industry employment levels, labor force statistics, and career planning information and resources.

Contact LMIC at 605-626-2314 or 800-592-1881 for additional assistance.