SD Labor Department Provides Businesses $510,000 to Expand Apprenticeships

The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) has provided $510,000 in incentive funding to help businesses expand the number of pre-apprenticeships and Registered Apprenticeships in South Dakota.

The announcement was made at the Start Today SD Summit held at Mitchell Technical Institute yesterday (Tues.).

State DLR secretary Marcia Hultman says registered apprenticeships are a great way for businesses to build a quality workforce with the exact skills they need to fill their openings. She says this incentive funding will help add 200 active apprentices by the fall of 2020.

Businesses could apply for up to a maximum of $30,000 in funding to help offset the initial start-up costs when developing a new program. Programs designed to increase engagement for under-represented populations such as females, Native Americans, limited-English proficient individuals, youth ages 16 to 24 and individuals with disabilities were given priority.

South Dakota DLR was recently awarded an $847,700 State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor’s ApprenticeshipUSA program.

Incentive funding recipients for pre-apprenticeships:

• Aberdeen Fire and Rescue, Aberdeen, Healthcare, $10,000

• Huron Regional Medical Center, Huron, Healthcare, $10,000

• Northeast Technical High School, Watertown Area, Advanced Manufacturing, $10,000

• Paramedics Logistics SD LLC, Sioux Falls, Healthcare, $10,000

• RTEC Inc., Yankton, Advanced Manufacturing, $10,000

• Yankton County EMS, Yankton, Healthcare, $10,000

Incentive funding recipients for Registered Apprenticeships:

• Aberdeen Fire and Rescue, Aberdeen, Healthcare, $20,000

• Applied Engineering Inc., Yankton, Advanced Manufacturing, $26,000

• Bear Butte Gardens, Sturgis, Agriculture, $28,000

• Dynamic Engineering, Watertown, Advanced Manufacturing, $30,000

• Howe Inc., Sioux Falls, Construction/Building Trades, $14,000

• Huron Regional Medical Center, Huron, Healthcare, $30,000

• Independent Health Solutions LLC, Huron, Healthcare, $28,000

• Lake Area Technical Institute, Watertown, Advanced Manufacturing, $20,000

• LemmonMade Inc., Lemmon, Agriculture, $26,000

• Liv Hospitality, Black Hills Area, Hospitality, $28,000

• Midstates Inc., Aberdeen, Service and Repair, $30,000

• Paramedics Logistics SD LLC, Sioux Falls, Healthcare, $20,000

• RTEC Inc., Yankton, Advanced Manufacturing, $30,000

• Scott Peterson Motors, Belle Fourche, Service and Repair, $26,000

• Select Construction Inc., Rapid City, Construction/Building Trades, $28,000

• Sturgis Brewery Company, Sturgis, Agriculture, $26,000

• Yankton County EMS, Yankton, Healthcare, $20,000