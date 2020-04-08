SD Labor Department issuing additional $600 weekly unemployment benefit

The Department of Labor and Regulation is now issuing the additional $600 weekly extended unemployment benefit available to all eligible claimants as a provision of the CARES Act. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits went into effect beginning the week of March 29, 2020.

Claimants do not need to separately request the FPUC payment but should continue to file a regular weekly request for payment. The additional $600 weekly payment will be paid with the regular weekly payment via the method selected by the claimant.

“Payments were issued today for this new weekly benefit, and claimants should receive their payment by the end of the week,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “The last week this payment will be compensated is the week ending July 25, 2020.”

Individuals cannot quit their job and continue to draw these benefits. Individuals refusing to return to work without a documented medical note consistent with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act will be disqualified from ALL benefits, including the additional $600 weekly payment.

“The additional $600 weekly benefit payment is 100% federally funded,” said Secretary Hultman. “An employer’s experience rating account will not be charged or impacted by this additional payment.”

If employers receive a loan under the Paycheck Protection Act and place workers back on the payroll full time, the workers are no longer eligible for unemployment or FPUC benefits.