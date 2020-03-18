SD Labor Department accepting reemployment assistance claims from school employees affected by COVID-19 closures

The Department of Labor and Regulation is accepting reemployment assistance (unemployment insurance) claims from school employees who are not able to work due to COVID-19 closures.

South Dakota schools will stay closed through March 27 as a precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman says if not being paid by their school district, the worker may be eligible for unemployment benefits. Eligibility will be determined on a case-by-case basis. She says approved school workers wont’ be required to actively seek work each week while receiving benefits,” said state.

Workers can file for benefits online at raclaims.sd.gov or by calling 605-626-2452. Online filing is encouraged. The non-paid waiting week, typically the first week of compensable benefits, is still in effect.

People who are being paid to work from home or those receiving paid sick or vacation leave are NOT eligible for unemployment compensation benefits, regardless if they fit the situation above.

