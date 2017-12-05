SD Joint Appropriations Committee Acts on Waiver Requests

(WNAX Radio)- The South Dakota Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations met today (Tuesday) to act on waiver requests from the School Finance Accountability Board. Schools that did not hit budget targets for teacher pay faced possible financial penalties.

Senator Justin Cronin of Gettysburg says the legislature created a trap for a number of school districts.

Cronin says legislators also did not give the accountability board clear direction.

Senator Deb Peters of Hartford says legislators can take only limited action on the school district penalties.

The committee voted to uphold all the actions taken by the Accountability Board.