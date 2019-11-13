SD in need of foster and adoptive families

November is Adoption Awareness Month in South Dakota.

Gov. Kristi Noem says children can’t be successful unless they’re supported by people who care about them.

She says foster families are also needed.

Again, Noem encourages families to record short videos about their adoption experience and share them on social media using the hashtag #SDAdoptionMonth. She says your journey could inspire others to open their hearts and homes to children in need.

Hear more from Gov. Noem on Adoption Month, federal disaster requests, industrial hemp and more in the latest KGFX Beyond the Mic podcast. It’s available for free through Google Play, iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.