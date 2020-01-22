SD House to weigh banning gender-change treatments for minors
AP- A South Dakota House committee has passed a controversial bill that would allow for the prosecution of physicians who help children under age 16 to change their gender. The bill would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor for medical providers in the state to perform surgeries, administer puberty-blocking medication or hormone therapy drugs to minors to change their gender. Nurses and other non-licensed medical practitioners would be exempt from prosecution. Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch introduced the bill. He expects the Republican-dominated House to vote in favor of the measure, but that it will be a tough sell in the Senate.
Voting went as follows:
- Yea’s: Hanson (R D-25), Jensen (R D-16), Qualm (R D-21), Dennert (R D-23), Beal (R D-12), Goodwin (R D-30), Gosch (R D-23), Haugaard (R D-10),
- Nay’s: McCleery (D D-01), Peterson (R D-19), Anderson (R D-16), Diedrich (R D-34), Smith (D D-15)