SD House passes bill to reignite ‘Flaming Fountain’ at Capitol Lake

Members of the South Dakota House have approved a bill to study why the ‘Flaming Fountain’ Veterans Memorial on the shores of Capitol Lake in Pierre no longer burns.

The Flaming Fountain is the unifying point of Capitol Lake and home to memorials honoring veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Purple Heart recipients. Memorials to first responders and the Capitol Lake Visitors Center are located close by.

The Flaming Fountain burned bright for more than 80 years but the flame became sporadic over the past 10 to 15 years. The flame is rarely seen in recent years and can only be maintained for a few short hours.

An informal study two years ago brought up structural concerns about the well casing and the potential of a sink hole developing beneath the memorials.

HB 1187 authorizes the Bureau of Administration to conduct a study and determine exactly what may be wrong and to develop a plan to repair or replace, if necessary.

House prime sponsor Rep. Tim Rounds of Pierre says the bill authorizes $100,000 in spending which will come from private donations and fundraising.

HB 1187 now goes to the Senate.

PHOTO: The Flaming Fountain on February 21, 2019, – is the result of a 1,300 foot artesian well dug more than a century ago to provide water and natural gas to the State Capitol Complex. The 90 degree water contained such high amounts of natural gas that a flame could easily be lit on the well head. The original well was converted to a Veterans Memorial in the late 60’s and continued to burn bright until the past ten or fifteen years.

PHOTO: The Flaming Fountain before dawn Oct 27, 2017, during a rare few hours the flame was lit.

Photos by Patrick Callahan.