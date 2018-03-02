SD Hog Producer Among Those Named 2018 Pig Farmers of Tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, MO– The National Pork Board announced that Adam Krause from South Dakota and Emma Lasco and Christine Snowden, both from Iowa, have been named the 2018 Pig Farmers of Tomorrow. They were recognized today at the 2018 National Pork Industry Forum in Kansas City.

“It is important for the Pork Checkoff to recognize the future leaders of the pork industry,” said National Pork Board President Terry O’Neel, a pork producer from Friend, Nebraska. “We are excited for these young farmers to share their unique stories with consumers.”

The award recognizes farm leaders, ages 18-29, who intend to make pig farming their life’s work and who are committed to raising pigs using the pork industry’s We CareSM ethical principles. The winners will speak at Pork Checkoff events and provide content on #RealPigFarming, which is the pork industry’s social media program.

Krause is the fourth generation on his family farm near Clear Lake, South Dakota. He owns a pig nursery barn and grows corn, soybean and wheat.

“I’m excited to share my story with the public,” Krause said. “As farmers, we must share with consumers what we do on the farm every day to provide the best care for our pigs.”

Lasco is a territory manager for Smithfield Foods Midwest Production in Roland, Iowa. She assists growers with implementing Smithfield’s industry-leading animal care standards on their farms.

“It is important for people in the pork industry to speak up so that our story gets told correctly,” Lasco said. “We are committed to caring for animals daily and are passionate about keeping them safe, comfortable and healthy. At the end of the day, the care that we provide animals translates into safe and wholesome products for consumers.”

Snowden is an assistant farrowing manager for AMVC, located in Audubon, Iowa. She works with other employees to care for piglets from birth until they are weaned.

“Working in the pork industry is a rewarding career,” Snowden said. “Not only do you get to work with animals every day, but you get a sense of pride by helping to provide pork for consumers here in the United States.”

An industry panel of judges selected the 2018 Pig Farmers of Tomorrow, who all have had a Common Industry Audit completed on their farms.