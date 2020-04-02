SD Historical Society requests women’s suffrage movement items

As part of this year’s Her Vote. Her Voice. Campaign, the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation is collecting and preserving suffrage artifacts documenting the women’s suffrage movement in South Dakota.

Examples of suffrage materials include, but are not limited to, banners, signs/posters, sashes, ribbons, recordings of suffrage songs, books/booklets/pamphlets, letters (correspondence), photographs, photo albums, scrapbooks or other documents.

Individuals or groups wanting to donate archival or museum materials relating to women’s suffrage to the State Historical Society should contact archives and museum representatives Matthew T. Reitzel (archives) at 605-773-3615 or Matthew.Reitzel@state.sd.us or Katy Schmidt (museum) at 605-773-6013 or Katy.Schmidt@state.sd.us. Reitzel and Schmidt will coordinate all donations of materials to the State Historical Society.

In addition to donations of women’s suffrage artifacts, the society is collecting contributions that will be used to properly process, preserve, and store the items collected. For more information on how to donate, go to https://www.hervotehervoice.org or call 605-773-6003.

The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the South Dakota State Historical Society at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.

Photo: A women’s suffrage parade takes place at Erwin in Kingsbury County in the early 1900s. (Photo courtesy South Dakota State Historical Society-Archives)