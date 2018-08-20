SD Highway Patrol Superintendent Joins IACP Executive Board

The superintendent of South Dakota’s Highway Patrol has been elected to the executive board of a worldwide law enforcement organization.

Col. Craig Price will join the executive board of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The organization serves as the professional voice of law enforcement and works to address issues facing law enforcement through advocacy, programs, research, training and other services.

Col. Price says being on the executive board is a chance to create relationships with other law enforcement professionals representing various agencies and discuss with them how they deal with issues similar to the ones facing the Highway Patrol.

Col. Price is the first South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent to serve on the IACP executive board. He has been serving as the Highway Patrol Superintendent in 2011.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.