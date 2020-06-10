SD High School Finals Rodeo Coming to Fort Pierre

FORT PIERRE – One of the nation’s largest high school rodeos is coming to Fort Pierre. For the first time, the Stanley County Fairgrounds will host the South Dakota High School State Finals Rodeo June 16-20. Organizers say that South Dakota’s High School Finals Rodeo is the third-largest such rodeo in the country.

Fort Pierre, which will also host the event in 2021, is just the fifth host town in the 71-year history of the event, joining New Underwood, Rapid City, Huron and Belle Fourche, which has hosted the Finals for the last 13 years.

Performers from across South Dakota will compete at a venue that has been much improved. In the last year and a half, the Stanley County Fairgrounds’ parking lot has been resurfaced, arenas have been moved and rebuilt, additional bleachers have been installed and extra lighting and electrical hookups have been added.

Protective guidelines will be in place for contestants and spectators.

Dakota Radio Group will provide complete coverage on 1060 AM/107.1 FM KGFX and 94.5/100.5 FM KPLO, with reports on results and interviews with competitors, plus video streaming of performances at drgnews.com, with special thanks to South Dakota Public Broadcasting for their cooperation and permission.

More information about the Finals Rodeo, plus results, can be found on the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association website, sdhsra.com.