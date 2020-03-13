SD High School Activities Association postpones some events, cancels others

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has postponed the remainder of the Class B Girls Basketball tournament this weekend as well as all basketball tournaments and the Visual Arts competition next weekend.

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos says postponing leaves the option to reschedule these events open.

He says the Student Council Convention and all regional music contests later this month are canceled.

All-State Band is currently canceled, but Swartos says the activities association is reconsidering that one.

The South Dakota Department of Heath has established the website covid.sd.gov to provide updated information about COVID-19 in the state.