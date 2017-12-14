SD Health Department Urges Vaccination As Flu Activity Increases

PIERRE, SD- So far this season, South Dakota has reported 146 laboratory-confirmed cases and 26 flu-related hospitalizations. The best way to prevent getting sick with influenza is to receive a dose of influenza vaccine.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton says it’s not too late to get vaccinated. He says it takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for your body to build protection against the flu, so get vaccinated now to protect you and your loved ones.

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. Groups like pregnant women, children younger than 5 years, people over 65 years and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and Death. Healthcare workers and household contacts of high-risk populations, such as those with young infants, should also be vaccinated.

Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:

fever of 100 degrees or greater

cough

sore throat

headache

fatigue, body or muscle aches

runny or stuffy nose

In addition to vaccination, to prevent the spread of the flu:

wash your hands often with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand gel

cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

stay home if you are sick.

Learn more at http://flu.sd.gov.