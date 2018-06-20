SD Health Department Awards $500,000 For Mosquito Control

More than 200 South Dakota cities, counties and tribes will share in almost $500-thousand in grants from the state Department of Health for mosquito control efforts to prevent West Nile virus.

Administrator of public health preparedness and response for the health department Bill Chalcraft says South Dakota has a disproportionately high number of WNV cases when compared to other states. He says local mosquito control efforts play a vital role in protecting people.

Grant awards were based on the population of the applying jurisdiction and its history of human WNV cases through 2017. Grant amounts range from $300 to $20-thousand.

Since its first human WNV case in 2002, the state has reported 2432 human cases, including 778 hospitalizations and 42 deaths. Every county has reported cases. The first human WNV case of this season in South Dakota was found earlier this month in a blood donor from Todd County.

Including this latest round of grants, the state has provided local mosquito control programs with more than $7.5 million in support, in either direct grant funding or control chemicals, since the virus emerged in South Dakota.

A few local grant amounts include:

Chamberlain, $2884

Edmunds County Weed and Pest Board, $3000

Fort Pierre, $3241

Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, $2513

Mobridge, $3500

Oacoma, $1065

Pierre, $12,000

Visit westnile.sd.gov for prevention information and surveillance updates.

A complete list of funded programs and grant amounts is available here.