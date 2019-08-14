SD guidelines for 2019-20 free or reduced-price meal programs announced

With school back in session soon, the South Dakota Department of Education wants families to know about the National School Lunch, School Breakfast, Special Milk, and Child and Adult Care Food Programs.

These federally funded programs help to ensure that children from families whose income meets certain guidelines (see chart below) are eligible for free milk or free and reduced-price meals, which are served at participating schools and agencies. A list of participating agencies can be found at http://doe.sd.gov/cans/.

Families may apply for free milk or free and reduced-price meals for their children for school year 2019-20 according to guidelines effective July 1, 2019. Depending upon a family’s circumstances, there are varying ways to gain access to the programs.

To learn more about the programs, families should contact the administrative office of their local school or agency.

The income scales below are used to determine an applicant’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meals if the household is at or below the guidelines.