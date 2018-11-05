SD Governor Candidates Make Stops in Pierre and Fort Pierre

The two major party candidates running for governor in South Dakota made stops in Pierre and Fort Pierre over the weekend.

Republican Kristi Noem’s stop came ahead of today’s (Mon.) campaign visit by some republican heavy hitters.

Pres. Donald Trump was in the state to campaign on Noem’s behalf in September. In the past few weeks, Noem and South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds joined US Sec. of Agriculture Sonny Perdue at a gathering near Lennox to show support for year-round sales of E-15 ethanol.

Democrat Billie Sutton says visits from big name republicans show just how close this race really is.

Libertarian Kurt Evans is also on the ballot running for governor.