SD Fire Marshal: Practice Your Fire Escape Plans

South Dakota’s Fire Marshal encourages families to celebrate Fire Prevention Week this week (Oct. 6-12) by making and practicing an escape plan.

This year’s theme is “Not Every Hero Wears A Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape.”

State Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says knowing how to escape a burning home is one of the most important things a family can talk about. He says the same goes for businesses.

Merriman says individuals and families should make sure they have two ways out of their home in case of fire. He says fires can start anywhere in the home, so it’s important to know more than one way to get outside.

Merriman recommends families hold fire drills in their homes at least twice a year– once during the day and another time at night. He says once you are out of the house, there should be a planned meeting place where everyone from the home can gather.

Another emphasis during the week will be the use of smoke alarms. Merriman says they’ve seen too many house fires where there were no smoke alarms present or the alarms in the homes were not working properly. He says smoke alarms can save lives, but they do no good when they aren’t properly maintained.

Smoke alarm recommendations include:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement.

Test alarms at least monthly by pushing the test button.

Make sure everyone in the home knows the sound of the smoke alarm and understands what to do when they hear it.

If the smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside. Go to your outside meeting place.

Call the fire department from outside the home.

For more on this year’s theme, click onto www.firepreventionweek.org.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.