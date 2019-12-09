SD FFA members compete in State Leadership Development Events

Around 500 South Dakota FFA members started their week in Pierre participating in the State Leadership Development Events.

Gettysburg senior Hunter Eide competed in Parliamentary Procedure, Prepared Public Speaking and Extemporaneous Speaking. He says Parli Pro is his favorite.

Hitchcock-Tulare sophomore Kyle Hamilton was in the Agriculture Communications contest.

Faulkton sophomore Ben Stoecker was there to help time one of the events.

The Faulkton FFA Chapter became active again in the past decade or so and chapter president Simon Bauer says their activities focus on helping the community.

The Sully Buttes FFA Chapter was formed in the past five years or so. Freshman Lydia Hill qualified to compete in the state Agriculture Broadcasting event.

First place winners in most of the contests earn a trip to compete at the National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis.