SD Fatality Crashes Up in 2017 from 2016

South Dakota remains one of the leading states in the nation for the lowest number of traffic fatalities last year.

State Office of Highway Safety director Lee Axdahl says this is despite the fact that there were 13 additional fatalities on state roads in 2017 than in 2016.

Axdahl says the two biggest causes of roadway crashes remain speed and alcohol.

Axdahl also says of the 101 motor vehicle fatalities, 66 of those who died were not wearing seatbelts.