SD Farmers to Ride on Rose Parade Float

Two South Dakota farmers–including one from Gettysburg–will join 98 other farmers to ride on a float in the 100th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade January 1, in Pasadena, CA.

South Dakota Farm Bureau President Scott VanderWal of Volga and former board member Phil Hamburger of Gettysburg will ride on the “Salute to Farmers” float sponsored by Ag PhD of Baltic, S.D. The float is one of only 18 commercial floats in the Rose Parade. It’s 110 feet long, 18 feet wide and 30 feet high. The 100 farmers riding on the float will be the largest number of people on a float in Rose Parade history.

The parade can be seen on several television networks and begins at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time.

More information about the float can be found on the Ag PhD website, http://www.agphd.com/rose-parade-2018/.