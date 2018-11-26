SD Economy Showing Little Growth; Sioux Falls and Rapid City are the Exception

The Regional Outreach director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says South Dakota’s economy is growing, but it’s not growing as quickly as some surrounding states or the country.

At a meeting in Pierre this (Mon.) morning, Ron Wirtz said the poor agriculture economy is the main factor dragging down growth.

Across the US, Wirtz said metro areas are growing faster than rural areas.

Wirtz said job growth is a main reason for the upswing in the Rapid City and Sioux Falls economies.

Until the agriculture economy improves, Wirtz doesn’t expect to see much growth in the rural parts of South Dakota.